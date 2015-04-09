‘The Wiz’ Is Your Next NBC Live Musical

Peter Pan Live, NBC’s last musical, didn’t quite stick the way the network probably wanted. The following disturbing Vine is its lasting mark:

But NBC is giving it another go, and its next target is a live rendition of The Wiz — the 1978 Motown version of The Wizard of Oz that featured Diana Ross, Richard Pryor and, of course, Michael Jackson.

Unfortunately, a majority of the core cast is no longer with us. This means we get to speculate on the possible casting choices for at least a few more days. Tinashe has some acting chops. Drake might make a good lion. Quavo as Tin Man might be good. But we’ll wait and see who’ll take part in the special.

The Wiz 2015 is scheduled to air on Dec. 3.

Posted April 9, 2015

