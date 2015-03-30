Atlanta Hawks “CEO” 2 Chainz Schooled Dominique Wilkins In H-O-R-S-E

Roughly six months ago, the Atlanta Hawks were in the middle of a public relations nightmare. Hawks’ co-owner Bruce Levenson sold his controlling interest in the team after a racially insensitive email from 2012 surfaced with Levenson wondering if the Hawks’ overwhelmingly black fan base scared away potential white fans. Days later, Hawks General Manager, Danny Ferry, took an indefinite leave of absence after a conference call featuring Ferry making racially charged comments about Sudanese NBA player Luol Deng went public.

In the ensuing months, the Hawks have unveiled a statue of their franchise-leading scorer Dominique Wilkins. They have also hired chief diversity officer Nzinga Shaw. Friday night the Hawks featured a promotion with 2 Chainz acting as the franchise CEO for a night. Chainz, an Atlanta native who played Division I NCAA basketball at Alabama State University, took on Wilkins in a game of H-O-R-S-E and performed during the game.

According to the Hawks, a special run of 2 Chainz promotional t-shirts sold out before Friday’s game against the Miami Heat. Levenson’s controlling interest in the team is still for sale, and Ferry has yet to return from his leave. On the court, the Hawks have gone from the Eastern Conference’s worst team with 2013-2014 record of 38-44 to a Eastern Conference leading record of 55-17 in 2015. You can watch the video of 2 Chainz winning his H-O-R-S-E against Wilkins below.

Omar Burgess

