Kerry Washington Live Tweeted “Scandal” While She Was In Labor

Fans of the hit ABC show “Scandal” are affectionately referred to as “gladiators” in reference to lead character Olivia Pope’s tough mentality no matter the situation. Apparently, art imitated life in the moments leading up to “Scandal” actress Kerry Washington giving birth to her daughter Isabelle.

“I tweeted in the very early stages of my labor,” Washington told Net-A-Porter magazine. “I figured that if I went completely silent on social media, then people would know I was in the hospital!”

Washington and her husband, former NFL defensive back Nnandi Asomugha, welcomed their daughter to the family fold in late April of 2014. Washington added the birth tweeting wasn’t as dramatic as it sounds because she makes a point to pre-load her tweets each week based on what she wants to tell fans about the episode. If you’re looking for a correlation between the “Scandal” social media presence, Washington currently has over 2 million followers. According to Variety, “Scandal” boasted 8 million viewers during last week’s episode.

Kerry Washington’s full Q&A with Net-A-Porter is available at their website.

Omar Burgess Posted March 30, 2015

