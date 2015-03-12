Football Recruit Backs Out Of University Of Oklahoma Deal After Racist Frat Fallout

Getty

This past weekend, members of University of Oklahoma’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter were caught on video chanting a racially charged song that featured the lyrics ‘There will never be a n***** at SAE!’ and ‘hang em’ from a tree.’ The fallout from the video has been tremendous for the fraternity. Everything from the national headquarters of SAE suspending the chapter at the university, cancelled upcoming concerts, to SAE members being expelled from the school for their actions. The wave of controversy has also now crossed over to affect the University of Oklahoma Sooners sports programs.

Four star football recruit Jean Delance has backed out of his agreement to play for the Sooners and will now suit up for the Alabama Crimson Tide. In an interview with a Dallas news station, Delance was quoted as saying “Very uneducated people. I wouldn’t want my son or child to go there or to anywhere like that. It was just very disturbing to me I didn’t like it.”

It is yet to be seen how this will affect future recruits in the coming months for Oklahoma. Along with Delance changing his commitment to Alabama, potential four star Sooner football recruit Dontavious Jackson sent out the following tweet after his official visit to the Oklahoma campus:

Really Disappointed In OU After A Great Weekend There I See This! — Dontavious Jackson5⃣ (@DCinco__5) March 9, 2015

The Sooners football Head Coach Bob Stoops and the Sooners basketball Head Coach Lon Kruger both joined their players Monday at a demonstration condemning the action of the fraternity. “It’s something that should concern everyone. It’s not about athletics” Coach Kruger added. A few former players have also weighed in with their disgust at the video.

Former Oklahoma player Donald Stephenson tweeted: “Can’t be a part of the OU family as long as SAE is..Hope they get it fixed because I like wearing my Sooner gear.”

The University of Oklahoma will have the interest of many eyes and ears while in the national spotlight, as the country anticipates its next steps moving forward. However, the damage has already been done, and the scrutiny could cost the university in more ways than originally thought.

