T.I. Explains How Hip Hop Gives Kids New Views on Current Events

T.I. is a busy man. He’s still working singles from his Paperwork album, promoting the upcoming films Get Hard and Ant Man, and preparing for a new season of T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle. Somewhere in there he’s also making time for his AKOO fashion line. The latter brought Tip to the CIAA Lounge, where he talked to DTLR Radio about all the above. Of particular interest was T.I.’s take on how Hip Hop can help educate America’s youth.

“It can shed light on the things the youth may not know,” T.I said. “A lot of times, the youth don’t care to know certain things because they don’t even know that they don’t know. Us speaking on current events and having a say or a voice in certain platforms kind of opens the eyes of the youth and gives them a different perspective to think from.”

As a father of six, Tip encouraged fellow parents to research the best schools in their areas based on test scores and other factors. He also advocated for states to upgrade the school systems in the urban areas, citing higher paid teachers and smaller classrooms.

Omar Burgess Posted February 28, 2015

