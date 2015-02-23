Higher Ed: The White House to Honor HBCU Leaders, Black Woman To Head Elite College

Despite the distressing state of historically black colleges and universities, there are individuals working within the education institutions who are working hard to drive change. Tomorrow, the White House will honor faculty and staff members at HBCU’s for their efforts in promoting college completion by recognizing them as “Champions of Change.” The Champions for Change program was designed to highlight individuals who have made the effort to empower and uplift people within their local communities. The group of individuals joined forces with students, families, and policymakers to create strategies for success for those who attend their institutions of higher learning. Those who are being honored will include A. Deloris Alexander, Ph.D., who serves as Director of the Integrative Biosciences PhD Program at Tuskegee University; Abayomi Ajayi-Majebi, Ph.D., PE, who is a professor of Manufacturing Engineering and Past Chairman of the Manufacturing Engineering Department undergraduate program at Central State University (CSU); Frank A. James, who serves as a Professor of Mathematics at Philander Smith College a small Methodist institution located in Little Rock, Arkansas; Freddie T. Vaughns, Ph.D., who is the Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs for Bowie State University; Gregory Goins, Ph.D., an Associate Professor of Biology at North Carolina A&T State University and organizer of the Integrative Biomathematical Learning and Empowerment Network; Herbert W. Thompson, Ph.D., who serves as a professor of Biology and Dean of the College of Science, Engineering, and Mathematics (CSEM) at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; J.K. Haynes, the David Packard Professor of Science and Dean of Science and Mathematics at Morehouse College; R. Rennae Elliott, Ph.D., a Chairperson and an Associate Professor of the Communication Department at Oakwood University; Robert A. Johnson, Jr., Ph.D, the Chair of the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore; Tanya V. Rush, the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs at Morgan State University; and Tommie “Tonea” Stewart, Ph.D., the Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Alabama State University. The event will feature a panel discussion hosted by Terrence Jenkins of E! News. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx and Senior Advisor to the President Valerie Jarrett (pictured) will also provide remarks. The event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow. You can watch it live on the White House’s website.

Educator Valerie Smith Will Become Swarthmore’s First Black President

Valerie Smith, a dean and professor of literature and African-American studies at Princeton, is making strides within the realm of education. It was recently announced that she will become Swarthmore College’s first African American president. Smith will take the helm of the 150-year-old educational institution on July 1. “I was really struck by the passionate commitment faculty, staff, and students have toward Swarthmore…the level of deep intellectual engagement.” Smith said in a statement. “I would hope to be able to enhance opportunity for engagement with the broader Swarthmore community, with the region, and the city of Philadelphia.” At the college, which only has 1,500 students, African Americans make up 6 percent of the student body and whites make up 43 percent. “I think this is a marvelous fit,” said Gil Kemp, Chairman of Swarthmore’s board. “Her awareness of our distinctive competence, focus on academic rigor, commitment to the common good—it’s a marvelous confluence.” Read more.

B. Scott Settles Lawsuit With BET

Two years after transgender television personality B. Scott filed a lawsuit against BET and Viacom after she claimed that she was banned from hosting the red carpet during the BET Awards because she was wearing women’s clothing, Scott has finally received justice. Scott recently posted on her website that her, BET and Viacom have reached a settlement. Getting to this point was an uphill battle for Scott. A judge ruled that the network did nothing wrong but Scott later filed an appeal. “After two years of a lengthy legal battle with BET/Viacom, I can say that a settlement has been reached and the matter is resolved,” said Scott in a statement. “It’s never an easy decision to stand up for yourself and fight for your right to be who you are. It’s something that I believe in and it’s something that I’ll always continue to defend. I’m proud to say I’m part of the change. I truly hope that by walking in my truth it encourages others to be who they are.” Read more.

NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 99 photos Launch gallery NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 1. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 1 of 99 2. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne 2 of 99 3. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne 3 of 99 4. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:facebook 4 of 99 5. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 5 of 99 6. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 6 of 99 7. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 7 of 99 8. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 8 of 99 9. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 9 of 99 10. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty Images 10 of 99 11. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 11 of 99 12. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 12 of 99 13. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 13 of 99 14. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 14 of 99 15. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 15 of 99 16. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:The Action Lab 16 of 99 17. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 17 of 99 18. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 18 of 99 19. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 19 of 99 20. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 20 of 99 21. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 21 of 99 22. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 22 of 99 23. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 23 of 99 24. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 24 of 99 25. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:YE 313 Magazine 25 of 99 26. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 26 of 99 27. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 27 of 99 28. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 28 of 99 29. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 29 of 99 30. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 30 of 99 31. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 31 of 99 32. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Robin Akinwale 32 of 99 33. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 33 of 99 34. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 34 of 99 35. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 35 of 99 36. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 36 of 99 37. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Charleston County Sheriff’s Office 37 of 99 38. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 38 of 99 39. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 39 of 99 40. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 40 of 99 41. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 41 of 99 42. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 42 of 99 43. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 43 of 99 44. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 44 of 99 45. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 45 of 99 46. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 46 of 99 47. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 47 of 99 48. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty Images 48 of 99 49. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 49 of 99 50. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 50 of 99 51. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 51 of 99 52. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 52 of 99 53. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 53 of 99 54. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 54 of 99 55. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 55 of 99 56. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 56 of 99 57. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 57 of 99 58. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 58 of 99 59. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 59 of 99 60. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-19-15) 60 of 99 61. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-18-15) 61 of 99 62. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-16-15) 62 of 99 63. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-13-15) 63 of 99 64. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-12-15) 64 of 99 65. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-11-15) 65 of 99 66. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-10-15) 66 of 99 67. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-09-15) 67 of 99 68. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-07-15) 68 of 99 69. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-06-15) 69 of 99 70. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-04-15) 70 of 99 71. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-03-15) 71 of 99 72. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-02-15) 72 of 99 73. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-30-15) 73 of 99 74. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-29-15) 74 of 99 75. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-27-15) 75 of 99 76. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-26-15) 76 of 99 77. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-24-15) 77 of 99 78. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-23-15) 78 of 99 79. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-20-15) 79 of 99 80. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 80 of 99 81. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-14-15) 81 of 99 82. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-13-15) 82 of 99 83. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-12-15) 83 of 99 84. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-09-15) 84 of 99 85. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-08-15) 85 of 99 86. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-07-15) 86 of 99 87. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-06-15) 87 of 99 88. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-05-15) 88 of 99 89. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-15-2014) 89 of 99 90. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-11-2014) 90 of 99 91. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-30-2014) 91 of 99 92. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-9-2014) 92 of 99 93. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-29-14) 93 of 99 94. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-02-2015) 94 of 99 95. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-8-14) 95 of 99 96. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-7-2014) 96 of 99 97. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-26-14) 97 of 99 98. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (7-29-14) 98 of 99 99. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (10-7-14) 99 of 99 Skip ad Continue reading NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day

Higher Ed: The White House to Honor HBCU Leaders, Black Woman To Head Elite College was originally published on newsone.com