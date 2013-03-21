Star of Reality Show ‘Real Chance Of Love’ Battling Stage 4 Cancer

UPDATED Saturday, February 21, 2015: “Real Chance Of Love” Star Ahmad Givens Dies Following Battle With Cancer

Earlier:

Ahmad Givens (pictured), who starred in the VH1 hit reality show “Real Chance of Love,” is reportedly battling stage 4 colon cancer, according to TMZ.

Givens, who is nicknamed Real, was featured in the now-defunct dating game series with his younger brother, Kamal, a.k.a. Chance. The two siblings — and their laughable antics — were on a quest to find happily ever after love on the show, which aired for one season from 2008 to 2009.

The zany tag team of bumbling brothers were then given another reality series on the same network entitled “Real and Chance: The Legend Hunters.” The second series which aired in 2010 featured the duo as they searched for mythical creatures.

A rep for Ahmad told TMZ that he first became ill in January and thought he was battling the flu. He made four trips to the hospital to try to find out what was causing his illness. At first he was told that the reason for his illness was his liver function, but last week, Ahmad was reportedly given the harsh news: he had stage 4 colon cancer, meaning the disease has spread to other organs.

Although colon cancer can strike at any age, 91 percent of new cases and 94 percent of deaths occur in individuals age 50 and older.

Ahmad is just 31 years old.

One-third of the rap group The Stallionaires, which also includes third brother Micah, Ahmad will remain hospitalized (pictured above) at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital to determine what the next course of treatment will be, which is usually chemotherapy, radiation, or both.

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted March 21, 2013

