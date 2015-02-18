Shad Moss, formerly known as Bow Wow, and Erica Mena are set to get married. But before they officially tie the knot, the couple decided to share photographs of their engagement with People.

“We noticed we had a lot in common and just took it day by day,” Moss told the magazine about their romantic involvement. “You know how it goes, you text one day, then start texting every day. She’s very smart, silly, knows how to hustle. And she’s electrifying. Anytime you have all of that in a woman, what more could you want?”

Moss added that he doesn’t want to be defined by the player life and that he’s done it all, but is ready to settle down.

The couple is set to get married in June. Check out their engagement photos over at People.

Bow Wow & Erica Mena Share Sexy Engagement Photos was originally published on theurbandaily.com

andreswrites Posted February 18, 2015

