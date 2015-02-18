Some of Kanye West’s most notable moments have been viewed through the lens of how he interacts with the women in his life. From the death of his mother, the breakup that inspired 808s & Heartbreak, and his wife and daughter, some of the women in West’s life have been in the spotlight equally as much as he has. With some new creative endeavors on the horizon, West detailed how his dynamic with women has changed over the years.

‘When I was a single bachelor rapper, and with the access that I had, I realized that I wasn’t respecting women the way I needed to,’ West told James Harris in a recent Complex interview. ‘God has an amazing way of teaching people, and literally for two years I lived with all alpha females and a daughter, you know? [Laughs] So I had to learn to really do what my mother taught me, and become the man she always knew I could be, and bow as a creative.’

From a creative standpoint, West has coordinated fashion choices with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and included his daughter and late mother in themes for his single ‘Only One.’

The full interview, which also covers West’s recent runway show with adidas and his take on some popular design brands and aesthetics can be found at Complex.com.

Kanye West: ‘I Wasn’t Respecting Women The Way I Needed To’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Omar Burgess Posted February 18, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: