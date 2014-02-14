Happy Valentine’s Day Barack And Michelle! We Celebrate Your 22 Years Of Love!

President Barack Obama and his beautiful First Lady, Michelle (pictured,) will be apart this Valentine’s Day—he will be with House Democrats in Maryland, then head to California to hobnob with King Abdullah II of Jordan over dinner. Mrs. Obama and the First Daughters, Malia and Sasha have plans of their own as well. But don’t get it twisted, Barack and Michelle actually already celebrated their love on February 8 with a sumptuous meal at the hot D.C. eatery, Oyamel Cocina Mexicana owned by famed chef, José Andrés. Barack and Michelle have found the perfect way to mix politics and romance like no other first couple has before. Despite having to skillfully navigate the long absences and tolerate the constant intrusiveness from the public eye, they remain the pin-up couple for marital success over 22 years later. Happy Valentine’s Day!

1) When Barack and his then girl, Michelle, went on their first date, he took her to a move — “Do The Right Thing” — and to a Baskin-Robbins ice cream parlor. When the pair stepped outside and sat on a curb to eat their respective cones, Barack leaned over and kissed Michelle. He says she tasted like chocolate! The Chicago’s Hyde Park shopping mall ice cream parlor where the first couple first kissed is now a Subway but is marked by a plaque.

2) Young and in love. The year was 1989, he had high aspirations of making his mark in the world and so did she; together they forged forward. Tenderonis indeed!

3) Why wait an eternity to put a ring on it? Barack and Michelle tied the knot on October 3, 1992, just three years after they met.

4) The addition of two little beauties, Malia Ann, born on July 4, 1998 (pictured left) and Natasha, born on June 10, 2001 (pictured right), cemented the love the Obamas had for each other.

5) The ascent to such a mighty political office does not happen overnight. So, As Barack began his political journey, Michelle, his “ride or die chick,” was always by his side (the Obamas are pictured with the late Columbia University Professor Edward Said and Mariam Said at a May 1998 Arab community event in Chicago.)

6) Hitting that campaign trail for the U.S. Senate in 2004 was exhausting but the pair rode it out together and Obama won the senate seat in 1997 for the state of Illinois!

7) And so it began, the 2008 presidential campaign trail, side-by-side—they knew the road could be bumpy but the couple stayed the course and it paid off in a HUGE way!

8) “Solid, solid as a rock, that’s what this love is, that’s what we’ve got!”

9) “Oh, who cares. Let ‘em get an eyeful!”

10) The Obamas are on a mission to make positive changes in this country and are on a nonstop course together.

11) With such stressful jobs, a couple has to find time to laugh and this one does.

12) “I can’t believe this man STILL makes me blush!”

13) A couple that plays together, stays together. (pictured with Sasha)

14) Well alrighty now! A little alone time keeps those embers glowing.

15) Love is a lot like dancing: You just surrender to the music and these two would not disagree!

16) The Obamas keep it fun as the whispers can oftentimes be titillating.

17) “You roll your sleeves, I’ll roll up mine and we’ll work together and share the load” is the Obama’s credo.

18) Round 2! The 2012 presidential re-election. Michelle has got her man’s back whatever the weather! Trust!

19) It does not get better than this!

20) We are in it, to win it, all the way. Michelle and Barack ain’t going nowhere, their love is here to stay!

21) ‘We don’t care that the Secret Service is watching, let them get an eyeful!’

22) We’re always looking Presidential and this is what 22 years of love looks like!

Happy Valentine's Day Barack And Michelle! We Celebrate Your 22 Years Of Love!

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted February 14, 2014

