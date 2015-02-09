Even in a night that featured Kanye West, Rihanna, and Paul McCartney on the same stage, Beyonce stole the show at the 2015 Grammy Awards with a cover of “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” popularized by Mahalia Jackson.

The show ended on a topical bang with Beyonce’s gospel number leading into Common and John Legend’s Oscar-nominated Selma track “Glory.” As Martin Luther King Jr.’s famously favorite song, “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” was the perfect bridge into “Glory” and Beyonce stunned in a white gown, taking the whole audience to church in the process.

Watch the performances below:

Grammy Awards 2015: Beyonce Steals The Show With Soul Stirring Mahalia Jackson Cover was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jay Balfour Posted February 8, 2015

