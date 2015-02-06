Dionne Warwick Recovering From Shower Fall

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick is currently recuperating after she experienced a nasty fall in the shower. Dionne was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 24 after she slipped and fell inside of her shower at her South Orange, Nj home. TMZ is reporting the ‘Walk On By’ singer was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors performed ankle surgery and was discharged yesterday.

Dionne, who is the cousin of the late Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown, thanked wellwishers on Twitter saying:

On behalf of my family, I would like to thank you for all of your kind words. All in God's plan. – Dionne — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) February 6, 2015

Get well soon Dionne.

