Kanye West to Perform Twice at Grammys

It looks like the Grammys may be the start of Yeezy Season, despite the tepid response to “FourFiveSeconds.”

Kanye West is set to perform twice at this Sunday’s Grammys. He’ll perform “FourFiveSeconds” with Rihanna and Paul McCartney plus a “never-before-seen solo performance.” Hopefully that’s a wordy way of saying, “Song premiere.”

West is pretty good when it comes to Grammys. There was outrage when My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy wasn’t nominated for Album of the Year, but he still won 21 Grammys out of 56 nominations.

bjosephsny Posted February 4, 2015

