Jay Z Splashes Out $56 million On Spotify Rival Tidal

Jay Z is buying Spotify rival Tidal for $56 million

So this is something. The Scandinavian press is buzzing right now with the news that Jay Z is buying the Norwegian company behind the high-quality music streaming service Tidal. The rapper and entrepreneur made a 464 million Krona (roughly $56 million) bid which the company’s reviewing board has already reviewed. It’s recommending all its shareholders accept the offer.

Okay, so technically, it’s actually a few steps removed: “Project Panther,” a company indirectly owned by Jay Z’s S. Carter Enterprises, has made a bid for Aspiro, a company that runs Tidal, and also a similar service called WiMP. While neither are a household name in the states yet, it’s claimed Aspiro’s music services have 50 million active users in 58 markets, 12.5 million of which are paying subscribers. It’s not quite competing with Spotify or Beats Music, but it’s getting there, and you’d imagine, once the deal goes through, that Jay Z will start using his popularity to raise Tidal’s profile.

Regardless of the intricacies of the deal, it’s clear that Jay Z wants a piece of the music streaming pie. His contemporary Dr. Dre made some serious money selling Beats to Apple, and the consensus among analysts is that the deal was mainly about buying the company’s streaming service, rather than its admittedly lucrative headphone business.

Suge Knight Hit And Run In Compton, Victim Dead

Suge Knight got into a fight on the set of a film project in Compton, and ran over a man … and we’re told the victim is dead … and Suge fled the scene.

Multiple witnesses tell us some kind of shoot — possibly for a movie or documentary — was going down with Game, Ice Cube and Dr. Dre when Suge pulled up in his car.

We’re told a fight broke out between Suge and 2 crew members. Suge got back into his car, took the wheel and threw the vehicle in reverse … and ran over a bystander.

It’s unclear at this point if the victim was connected to the film project.

Sources connected with Suge tell TMZ … the 2 men who fought Suge were the instigators. Our sources say Suge was scared because he’s in frail health — in addition to being shot 6 times last summer, he recently almost died from a blood clot.

Sources tell TMZ … the victim is Terry Carter, who we’re told is a friend of Suge’s. Another man was also hit … Cle “Bone” Sloane — who’s appeared in “Training Day” and “End of Watch” — suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Nicki Minaj Rocks Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Chain in New Pic

Fans have been guessing about Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s relationship status for weeks now, and the two did little to stop the dating rumors with their recent interaction on Instagram.

The Philly rapper shared a photo of a woman wearing his Dream Chasers chain with the caption, “You look better in it,” and Nicki seemed to give away her identity as the mystery woman by posting a kissing emoji on Meek’s post. Many believe that Nicki wearing the chain means that Meek has claimed her as his girlfriend.

Diddy Not Again … Kids Get Swatted

LAPD rushed to the home of Diddy’s kids in response to a death threat and gunfire call … but it may just be a bad comeback for “swatting.”

Law enforcement sources tell us … cops got a call early Thursday AM that a disturbing letter threatening to kill everybody in the house was left on the doorstep of baby mama Kim Porter’s L.A. area home.

Officers rushed to the scene, but no one was home … nor was there a letter.

Six minutes after cops left … another call came in reporting multiple shots were fired, and the house was engulfed in flames. Police rushed back, but again … nothing.

We’re told cops are investigating to see if the calls are connected to a rash of “swatting” back in 2013 … when celebs like Diddy, Magic Johnson, Khloe Kardashian, Clint Eastwood, and Rihanna were victimized.

