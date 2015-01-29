North West Is By Far The Best Thing About Kanye’s New Video “Only One” [VIDEO]

After receiving the Visionary Award at the BET Honors, Kanye West made an appearance on Ellen. The two friends discussed marriage and how it’s changed Ye, in addition to his new album, Adidas deal and a premiere of his new video “Only One”.

Ellen, who also took part in the honoring of Yeezus at the BET awards ceremony, treated the fans to a rap tribute she wrote for the head man of G.O.O.D. Music.

Take a look below.

@TheKidSkoob Posted January 29, 2015

