Eddie O BLOG: Marshawn Lynch Media Day….CLASSIC!!

Well we know that Marshawn Lynch (running back for the Seattle Seahawks) does not like to speak to the media. We also know that ALL NFL athletes are required by contract to speak to the media. Last year on Media Day for the ‘Big Game’ Marshawn did not do so & got fined. This year he was going to do the same thing but the league threatened to impose a HUGE fine if he did, so he did the interview. All he said was “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” to every reporter who asked, including Dione Sanders! Hahahaha!!! Marshawn is CRAZY!!! Well in theory, he did what he was asked, he was there, he did the interview, & he answered questions the way he wanted to….”I’m just here so I won’t get fined.” Check it out if you get a chance on the Old School 105.3 Face book page! I’m OUT!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: