Denzel Washington Gets Recruited to Join the Cast of Empire

Is Denzel Washington About To Join ‘Empire’?

Is Hollywood titan Denzel Washington about to join Fox’s Empire? If Lee Daniels has his way, it just may be a reality. Daniels snapped a picture of the Academy-Award winning actor and himself at dinner together last night and made the announcement to his followers on Instagram. The showrunner posted in the caption:

Trying to talk this one into doing a guest star on #empire #nextweekdinneronme

We could definitely see D playing a character that can check Lucious (Terrence Howard) and dazzle Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). Earlier this week, Daniels spoke with The Philadelphia Inquirer where he revealed he and Washington are currently discussing the potential joining the series. Daniels stated:

Denzel hasn’t done television in 30 years. But he saw the pilot and said, ‘I’ve got to be a part of this.’

If Washington did however appeared on Empire, he would be a part of a long line of A-listers guesting on the show, such as fellow Oscar winner, Cuba Gooding, Jr, Lenny Kravitz, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Naomi Campbell, Raven Symone, Macy Gray, Courtney Love and Foxy Brown. Daniels also confirmed his fellow Philly native and legendary singer Patti LaBelle will board the show, after he posted a picture of the two on Instagram teasing:

We fixin to turn up to watch #empire #fox #pattitakedownyourtree

Birdman vs. Lil Wayne War is On, Lil Wayne to Sue Birdman for $8 Million

The war between Lil Wayne and Baby has officially become a legal one after the 32-year-old rapper decided to sue his former mentor over the release of Tha Carter V.

According to TMZ, talks of a settlement between the two were brushed off as Wayne will ask a judge to break his record contract with Cash Money. Wayne will reportedly sue Birdman for $8 million, which is the advance money promised to Tunechi for making the album. While Wayne believes his album will never see the light of day, Birdman has said the album will be released “in due time.”

While the two prepare to duke it out in court, Wayne released Sorry 4 the Wait 2 this week to mixed reviews.

In the meantime, Birdman doesn’t seemed too phased by the legal troubles with Lil Wayne as he partied with Young Thug at IVY Nightclub in South Beach over the weekend.

Baby and his protege attended the Varsity Lifestyle event on Friday night with Thugger pumping up the crowd with the DJ, as they played a batch of the ATL rapper’s club jams. Another rapper in attendance was T.I. who showed up a short while after the Cash Money camp. Reportedly, Birdman, Young Thug and their mass entourage left the club before T.I. hit the stage to perform his hit, “About The Money” which features Young Thug.

Tyga’s Former Manager Suing Him for $4M After Being Dropped

Tyga is being sued by C&J Management after the firm says the “Rack City” rapper breached his contract by abruptly dropping them in 2013. C&J says they transformed Tyga after “turning him from a relative nobody to a world known superstar,” and point out that they introduced him to YMCMB.

The company is suing the L.A.-born rapper for $4 million in restitution, and meanwhile Tyga’s reportedly having trouble getting Cash Money to release his latest album. He famously tweeted about feeling trapped by the label in late 2014, and told fans this week that the January 27th release date of “The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty” is getting pushed back.

