Despite both Damon Dash and Kanye West repeatedly stating it was Dash who gave West his initial platform as both a rapper and a producer, relations between both men have been icy since West sided with Jay Z instead of Dash after the 2004 split and sale of Roc-A-Fella records. The pair addressed the issue Saturday night when Dash introduced West prior to West’s acceptance of the Visionary Award at the 2015 BET Honors.

‘I got issues with Kanye but they’re emotional,’ Dash reportedly said, according to event attendees. ‘My history with Kanye is I didn’t respect him as a rapper because I was around the greatest rappers, but he has courage.’

During his November, 2013 interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, West stated that Dash’s technique was ‘harsh,’ and he opted to side with Jay Z to learn certain skills.

‘I wanted to learn this technique that Jay got of actually being likeable,’ West told DJ Envy.

Apparently West and Dash are back on amicable terms, as the pair took a selfie with Dash’s daughter, Ava Dash, before exiting the stage.

BET Honors 2015 is scheduled to air February 29. The picture of Damon Dash, Ava Dash, and Kanye West can be viewed below.

Damon Dash And Kanye West Reconcile At BET Honors 2015 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Omar Burgess Posted January 26, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: