Earlier today, it was announced that the G.O.A.T., LL Cool J, was set to host this year’s Grammy Awards, airing on Sunday, February 8 on CBS. This will be LL’s fourth year hosting the Grammys.

Artists slated to perform on this year’s broadcast include John Legend, Common, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Usher, and Pharrell Williams. Common is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for his song “Blak Majik” with Jhené Aiko, and Best Album for Nobody’s Smiling. Pharrell’s “Happy” and GIRL are nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Album of the Year, respectively, and Ariana Grande received a nod for Best Pop Vocal Album for My Everything.

For a full list of this year’s nominees, go to grammy.com.

LL Cool J is Back to Host This Year’s Grammys was originally published on theurbandaily.com

