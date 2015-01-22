Will This Be Eminem’s First Feature Of 2015?

Eminem might be gearing up to join Tech N9ne on the track, “Worldwide Choppers 2,” according to MTV.

“We put our verses on the ‘Worldwide Choppers 2,’” Tech said during a concert in December. “We are currently awaiting Eminem’s verse. I hope he does it in time, because the sh-t is fucking dope.”

The original “Worldwide Choppers” appeared on Tech’s All 6’s and 7’s album, which was released in 2011. The cut featured Busta Rhymes, Yelawolf and Twista, among other rappers who can spit with rapid fire delivery and it can be heard below.

The second edition of the track could be on Tech Nina’s upcoming album Special Effects, which is now slated to drop in May.

This wouldn’t be the first time Eminem and Tech N9ne were slated to collaborate. They were reportedly meant to work together on “So Lonely,” a song also on All 6’s and 7’s. Instead, the selection now features Blind Fury.

