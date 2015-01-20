T-Pain’s Tribute To His Grandmother Is The Most Soulful Thing You’ll See Today

T-Pain has released another behind-the-scenes clip that features the making of a new track, presumably off his next album Stoicville. This song is a particularly somber one detailing a death in his family.

“Recently lost my grandmother, my dad’s mother. I was sitting in the studio, thinking of stuff to write down and this subject to touched my heart,” Pain says in the video’s opener.

“This song is not only for my grandmother, but also for anybody that’s lost anybody,” he continues. “I hope this song makes you feel better. It’s okay to smile.”

Watch T-Pain’s tribute to his grandmother Gladys below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=610omzNEuJY?rel=0&controls=0&showinfo=0&w=640&h=360%5D

