Kevin Hart returned to Saturday Night Live to bring the funny. Hart, who first hosted the long-running sketch comedy series in 2013, kicked off SNL’s first episode of 2015. The Wedding Ringer star came straight out of the box giving laughs to audience members and viewers at home to remind them why he’s one comic the public should never underestimate. Hart’s opening monologue discussing moving out to the suburbs and adjusting to the quiet life along with his children and fiancée Eniko Parrish, made us admit ole’ Kev had us laughing and scared to visit with all the talk about “wild life” being out there.

Although at times viewers could tell Hart was reading from a teleprompter, it still didn’t diminish from him nailing his sketches and the laughs he gave. Later in the show, Hart gave a great James Brown impersonation on how the late “Godfather of Soul” would question band members during a performance. Always wondered what the devil Brown was mumbling during sets… Check out Hart’s skit below

Hit play to watch Hart and SNL players Jay Pharoah and Kenan Thompson spoof life in Bushwick, Brooklyn, when the hood meets gentrification.

Watch Hart become rapper “Chocolate Droppa”.

Check Hart reunite with his “long lost” son below.

Kevin Hart Brings James Brown Back & Takes It To Bushwick On ‘SNL’ (VIDEO) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com