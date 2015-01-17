Frank Ocean Honors Aaliyah With ‘At Your Best You Are Love’ Cover

As fans and fellow artists took time to celebrate what would have been Aaliyah’s 36th birthday Friday, Frank Ocean released a cover of Aaliyah’s 1994 remake of The Isley Brothers’ ‘At Your Best You Are Love’ via his Tumblr page. Aaliyah and early, former collaborator R. Kelly originally released the remake in 1994. It was certified as a gold-selling single by the RIAA and peaked at the #6 spot on Billboard magazine’s ‘Hot 100’ chart in the midst of a 20-week run. The single was also followed up by a remix.

Ocean has sporadically released music using the microblogging platform, but has yet to give any additional details about a potential follow up to his GRAMMY-winning 2012 debut, channel ORANGE. Click the following link to hear Ocean’s version of ‘At Your Best You Are Love.’

Omar Burgess Posted January 17, 2015

