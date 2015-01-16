When Robert D. Lasco was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2013, it was not only a surprise to he and his family, but the back pain he had wrestled with for a period of time actually exposed the real culprit that lurked in the marrow of his bones. After being paralyzed from the waist down from spine surgery, Lasco required months of radiation treatment and rehabilitation. Nearly two years have passed since the surgery and diagnosis. Now Lasco’s Cancer is in remission.

Although Lasco’s treatments gave him a new lease on life, it’s more important for him to maintain his faith, humor, and his steadfast commitment to educate people of this cunning Cancer which affects thousands of people each year. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Robert D. Lasco and his Public Relations/Business consultant, Dr. Robert Rankin Jr. about the Lasco Cancer fund which he hopes will help educate people about Multiple Myeloma.

Cancer Survivor’s Valiant Fight Leads to Efforts to Educate was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted January 16, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: