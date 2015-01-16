MLK Celebration Events In Charlotte

MLK Parade – 11 a.m., Saturday – Parade route: from 11th St. and Tryon St. down to Stonewall and Tryon St. Parade starts at Hal Marshall Bldg., 700 N. Tryon St.

Parade features more than 80 local and regional organizations and 4,000 participants.

Free luncheon to honor community members who work to foster unity and promote diversity and multiculturalism in Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

MLK Celebration:”How to Respond When Approached of Stopped by Law Enforcement” – 2-4 p.m. Sunday – Parish Life Center, Our Lady of Consolation, 2301 Statesville Ave.

MLK Community Worship Celebration – 5 p.m. Sunday – Dale F. Halton Theater – Central Piedmont Community College, 1206 Elizabeth Ave.

Rabbi Murray which will focus upon Martin Luther King Jr.’s roots as theologian and moral opinion leader.

MLK Prayer Breakfast – 8 a.m., Monday – Crown Ballroom – NASCAR Hall of Fame/Charlotte Convention Center, 400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Former NAACP president Ben Jealous, is the keynote speaker.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration 2015 – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday – McKnight Hall, Cone Center, UNC-Charlotte

National Urban League president Marc Morial is the keynote speaker.

