CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

MLK Celebration Events In Charlotte

0 reads
Leave a comment
  • MLK Parade – 11 a.m., Saturday – Parade route: from 11th St. and Tryon St. down to Stonewall and Tryon St. Parade starts at Hal Marshall Bldg., 700 N. Tryon St.

Parade features more than 80 local and regional organizations and 4,000 participants.

Free luncheon  to honor community members who work to foster unity and promote diversity and multiculturalism in Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

  •  MLK Celebration:”How to Respond When Approached of Stopped by Law Enforcement”  – 2-4 p.m. Sunday – Parish Life Center, Our Lady of Consolation, 2301 Statesville Ave.

Rabbi Murray which will focus upon Martin Luther King Jr.’s roots as theologian and moral opinion leader.

 

  • MLK Prayer Breakfast – 8 a.m., Monday – Crown Ballroom – NASCAR Hall of Fame/Charlotte Convention Center, 400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Former NAACP president Ben Jealous, is the keynote speaker.

  • Martin Luther King Jr.  Celebration 2015 – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday – McKnight Hall, Cone Center, UNC-Charlotte

National Urban League president Marc Morial is the keynote speaker.

Ben Jealous , Marc Morial , martin luther king jr. , mlk , National Urban League

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close