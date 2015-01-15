Keri Hilson ain’t got time for critics snickering at her recent performance, it seems she’s too busy counting her money. This past weekend, Keri was the opening act for rocker Lenny Kravitz at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert in Dallas, Tx. An Instagram video of Keri’s performance resulted in social media users clowning the attendance for Keri’s act. Now it wasn’t due to Keri being off key or dance skills while she belted out her tune, Turning Me On, that had folks buzzing.

MUST READ: FAB OR FUG: Keri Hilson’s Plunging Neckline Leaves Us Speechless [POLL]

Once the smartphone user got a shot of venue, it showed a nearly empty arena while Keri hit the stage.

It didn’t help much for Keri when the Fort Worth Star-Telegram gave a burn worthy review about her performance saying:

Despite her energetic performance — punctuated, somewhat mystifyingly, by a five-minute absence during which she didn’t even change outfits — she was unable to shake the room out of its nearly empty torpor. It didn’t help that she also battled some audio hiccups, which were smoothed out by the time she reached her closer, Pretty Girl Rock, taken from her 2010 album No Boys Allowed. Hilson invited a handful of female fans onstage to dance alongside her, but even that gesture failed to generate any electricity.

Keri put all the haters in check on Twitter by shrugging off the comments and focused on her bank account. Keri quipped:

I spent my day being ridiculed for getting paid $100,000 in one night, to do what I love 4 years after being publicly relevant. FML. 😂😂😂 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) January 14, 2015

Guess that ends that!

RELATED STORIES:

SUNDAY PAPER: Beyoncé Sparks Pregnancy Rumors On Instagram; Lenny Kravitz Books Super Bowl & More!

FAB OR FUG: Lenny Kravitz Swaddles Himself In A Huge Scarf

Keri Hilson Dishes Out Relationship Advice Following Her Big Breakup With Serge Ibaka

Keri Hilson Fires Back At Empty Arena Performance Remarks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com