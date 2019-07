Congratulations to Melanie Pratt for her nomination as a Stellar Award finalist for Gospel Announcer of the Year. We’re so proud of her and the other Radio One announcers who are finalists.

Praise Charlotte’s Melanie Pratt Is A Stellar Awards Finalist!!! was originally published on praisecharlotte.com