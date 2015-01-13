Eminem Grants Terminally Ill Fan’s Last Wish

Gage Garmo, a 17-year-old terminally ill Eminem fan from Rochester, N.Y. was able to meet his idol one day before passing away Monday (Jan. 12), according to Detroit’s Fox affiliate.

Garmo had been suffering from Osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Doctors gave the teen a week to live, at which point #GetGageGarmoToMeetEmimem began trending. The wish reached Eminem through The Rainbow Connection, according to Detroit Free Press, and the rapper was able to grant it.

Royce Da 5’9”, the other half of Eminem’s Bad Meets Evil duo, confirmed that Eminem met Garmo with an Instagram post. His caption? “Mission accomplished. God bless this beautiful kid and thank you guys for all your hard work.”

