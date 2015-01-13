CLOSE
Black Music Is...
50 Cent Celebrates Common’s Golden Globes Victory

John Legend and Common

50 Cent was happy to see another rapper take a victory lap Sunday (January 11). Fif posted a congratulatory photograph on Instagram after Common and John Legend won a Golden Globe for “Glory,” their contribution to Selma’s soundtrack.

“Common is cool,” 50 said in the caption. “His energy was amazing. He had that, ‘We won. I can’t believe it,’ thing going on. I was just happy to see it happening.”

Common’s speech made waves following his win.

“I am the hopeful black woman who was denied her right to vote,” he said during said speech. “I am the caring white supporter, killed on the front lines of freedom. I am the unarmed kid who maybe needed a hand, but instead was given a bullet. I am the two fallen police officers murdered in the line of duty. Selma has awakened my humanity.”

The speech can be viewed below.

