Black Music Is...
Nick Cannon References Mariah Carey Divorce On New Song

20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Is Nick Cannon dishing about his divorce from Mariah Carey on a new song? While the rapper/host has been adamant about not airing dirty laundry in his music, Cannon does address his divorce on a new song.

“I’m a freak,” he raps on the track, according to TMZ. “It goes like this / Yo the freaks come out at night / With the baddest d-ck and shine the light / With this girl names Keisha, Aphrodite / Ass so phat, half black and white / Hit high notes, nigga, ask my wife / Whoops, I mean ex / I got her checks / Blank checks / I need a freak.”

Cannon, Mally Mall and Too $hort filmed the music video for this track at a strip club in Hollywood, Calif., according to the report. The site acknowledges that “it’s a little hard to make out what [Cannon] says.” If the lyrics are accurate, they go against the rapper’s recent tweets about keeping Mariah out of his songs.

A clip of Nick Cannon filming his new video is available below via TMZ, as well. Do you agree with their transcription of his lyrics?

Nick Cannon References Mariah Carey Divorce On New Song was originally published on theurbandaily.com

