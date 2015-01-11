Lance Gross has finally graced us with a shot of his new daughter, and (of course) she is absolutely adorable.

With Berkeley Brynn Gross making her grand entrance into the world in late November, Lance spent the holidays loving life as a new dad. Only a privileged few have gotten to see his baby girl’s face, but he’s supplied the public with obscured shots of his little angel.

MUST READ: SUNDAY PAPER: Lance Gross Welcomes Daughter

That changed this weekend, when the handsome actor/photographer posted a picture of Berkeley to his Instagram. Not that her picture wasn’t already precious, but the fact that she had a huge smile for her introduction to the world made the shot even sweeter!

READ MORE:

Ava DuVernay and Fashion Fair’s “Say Yes” Film Featuring Lance Gross and Issa Rae

Lance Gross Becomes Global Ambassador For Howard University’s Freshman Leadership Academy

Lance Gross On Why He Prefers Older Women + 6 Celebrity Cougars

Here She Is: Lance Gross Reveals Daughter In Adorable New Pic! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted January 11, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: