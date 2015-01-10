George Zimmerman Arrested For Aggravated Assault

George Zimmerman has landed in trouble with the law for the sixth time since he was acquitted in Trayvon Martin‘s shooting death.

The Associated Press reports that the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department apprehended George last night around 10 p.m. for aggravated assault. Cops were called after an incident at his home with an unidentified woman.

Not much is known about what happened during the scuffle because authorities haven’t released any details on the matter. What we do know is that a judge has ordered to surrender all of his weaponry even though a firearm wasn’t involved in Friday’s dispute.

George is being held at a correctional facility near Miami, and his bond was set at $5,000 during a hearing this morning. He’s expected back in court on February 17.

Since he got away with Trayvon’s murder in 2013, George has had a number of run-ins with the police. He’s been pulled no less than three times, and his estranged wife called police just days after she filed for divorce. She claimed that he smashed her iPad during a dispute. And let’s not forget his other arrest for aggravated assault and criminal mischief after he aimed a gun at his then-girlfriend’s face during one of their blowouts.

George has been a very busy boy. Of course he probably never would have had the opportunity to continue wreaking havoc in Florida had he been sent to prison for killing the unarmed teen.

