What precisely are your rights during interactions with law enforcement? It’s safe to say that most people have just a cursory understanding of their constitutional rights when confronted by police. If a police officer asks a citizen to exit his/her vehicle during a traffic stop, does that citizen have a right to refuse? Can a citizen use foul language toward an officer? Can citizens refuse to submit to a lawful arrest? These are the questions many people are asking in the wake of the police killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talked with Rosa Garvin, President of the Charlotte Chapter of the National Action Network and Attorney Matthew D. Newton, ESQ. of Newton & Arroyo, PLLC about their ‘KNOW YOUR RIGHTS SEMINAR’ which addresses the rights and responsibility every citizen has during an interaction with police.

Know Your Rights Seminar Addresses Concerns about Police Interactions was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted January 9, 2015

