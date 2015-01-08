UPDATED* Rumor Alert: Were Two Of VH1’s ‘Sorority Sisters’ Suspended From Their Sororities?

#BlackTwitter, your wish might have been granted.

Today on Twitter, we caught an under-the-radar tweet from Lawrence Ross, a proud insider of Black Greek life (as he has a book on the subject–The Divine Nine: The History Of African-American Sororities & Fraternities), regarding VH1’s glorified hot mess reality series Sorority Sisters.

MUST READ: ‘Sorority Sisters’ Stars Responds To Backlash: ‘It’s Hypocrisy’

According to Ross, two of its cast members April A. McRae and Rwanda Hammond were suspended from their sororities Chi Tau Omega and Lambda Epsilon Omega on December 26, 2014 until July 15, 2016. The notice is said to have come from the official AKA website (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.) but so far only that tweet has been the only news source of this story. We checked the site and we haven’t seen a thing.

Ross has already gotten over a hundred good riddance replies like, “I knew it was coming.” This rumor comes after the reunion special aired with the entire cast talking openly about the backlash they experienced. Black viewers in and out of sororities and fraternities were offended by the show’s use of Black Greek members as a platform for more ratchet behavior. No one asked for that. No one. If these ladies have been suspended from their sororities, we’re curious to see what consequences the other women from the show will face?

And as usual, we’ll bring you updates as we get them.

*UPDATE*

Today, McRae and Hammond were officially listed amongst 25 other women who were also suspended from various sororities within Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Hammond wasn’t publicly responded, but McRae did post on Instagram, alluding to the suspension.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Sorority Sisters’ Is Terrible, But What About ‘LAHH’? How The Uproar Reveals A Double Standard

Historically Black Organization, NPHC Releases Statement On VH1’s ‘Sorority Girls’ & Reads Them For Filth

#BlackTwitter Drags ‘Sorority Sisters’ & We’re Still Trying To Figure Out How It Became A Show In The First Place

*UPDATED* Rumor Alert: Were Two Of VH1’s ‘Sorority Sisters’ Suspended From Their Sororities? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com