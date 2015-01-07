Mike Tyson Confronts Michael Jordan About Robin Givens!!

A “tell all” book about Mike Tyson is coming out! It’s entitled, Taming The Beast: The Untold Story of Mike Tyson, written by his longtime friend and manager, Rory Holloway! And it’s already claiming to be an interesting read, to say the very least! One of the highlights of the book includes a time when Mike Tyson confronted Michael Jordan about Robin Givens several years ago. Although MJ and Robin dated long before she dated and married Mike Tyson, he was still “feeling some kind of way” the night when he was having dinner with MJ and a few other Chicago sports figures. Maybe it was because they were going through a divorce at that time and he was just “in his feelings”. Anyway, after having too many sips of his Long Island Tea, Holloway writes that Mike Tyson confronted MJ by saying, “Hey man, you think I’m stupid? I know you f**ed my b**h!” Whew!!! If I could have been a fly on the wall!! The book is expected to be released on May 1, 2015.

Also On 105.3 RnB: