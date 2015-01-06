CLOSE
Big K.R.I.T. Wears A Powerful Statement About Race On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Big K.R.I.T. is known to make statements with his raps, but during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the MC also made a fashion statement about race.

While performing “Soul Food,” a cut off his critically acclaimed album Cadillactica, the rapper who was joined by The Roots and Raphael Saadiq for this performance, wore a shirt that read: “Across cultures, darker people suffer most. Why?”

The t-shirt, which is reminiscent of the jumpsuits that Andre 3000 recently popularized, is black with white lettering.

Watch K.R.I.T.’s passionate performance of “Soul Food” below.

