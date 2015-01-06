Big K.R.I.T. Wears A Powerful Statement About Race On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Big K.R.I.T. is known to make statements with his raps, but during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the MC also made a fashion statement about race.

While performing “Soul Food,” a cut off his critically acclaimed album Cadillactica, the rapper who was joined by The Roots and Raphael Saadiq for this performance, wore a shirt that read: “Across cultures, darker people suffer most. Why?”

The t-shirt, which is reminiscent of the jumpsuits that Andre 3000 recently popularized, is black with white lettering.

Watch K.R.I.T.’s passionate performance of “Soul Food” below.

was originally published on theurbandaily.com

andreswrites Posted January 6, 2015

