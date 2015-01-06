Earl Sweatshirt Collabs With Pro Skater Nakel Smith On New Music

Earl Sweatshirt has just released a new collaboration with sporadic Odd Future cohort and pro skateboarder Nakel Smith. The soon-to-be 21-year old Doris emcee took to Twitter over the weekend to drop the track under the group name Hog Slaughta Boyz.

hog slaughta shit niggas rolled out of bed into the booth https://t.co/20oPZZNKId — EARL (@earlxsweat) January 4, 2015

The SoundCloud description for the track called “silenceDArapgame” is as follows: “”HELLISH SONG ABOUT REAL NIGGAS AND BITCHES AND DRUGS N ALLAT. ****disclaimer**** neither one of the hog slaughta boyz ever been shot, ever.” The track is also tagged with the apparently tongue-in-cheek hashtags #Hiking and #Photography.

Check out the track via SoundCloud below:

Given their history together, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the newly-dubbed Hog Slaughta Boyz release even more music this year. Take a look below at Earl and Nakel’s chemistry in a video promoting the Odd Future rapper’s collaboration with footwear company Lakai last year.

Jay Balfour Posted January 6, 2015

