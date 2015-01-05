‘Black Messiah’ Is Coming To Vinyl In February

Legendary R&B/soul artist D’Angelo surprised the world on December 15 with the surprise release of his third studio album Black Messiah, along with his newfound band The Vanguard. The Internet and the music community at large blew up over the digital release, but many wondered whether or not we’d get a physical vinyl release.

Our prayers were answered a few weeks ago when D’Angelo put up a pre-order for Black Messiah on wax. The album was recorded to tape pure analog style, which adds to the appeal of hearing each and every groove of the vinyl. Hardcore D’Angelo fans and audiophiles in general will be pleased with this one.

The famously reclusive D’Angelo released his last album, Voodoo, almost 15 years ago to astounding success. That level of success, along with becoming a sex symbol overnight thanks to the video for “Untitled (How Does It Feel?),” overwhelmed him and lead to his retreating from the spotlight. He’s been hard at work on Black Messiah since 2007, working closely with Q-Tip and Questlove.

Check out the pre-order here and if you haven’t listened to the album yet…why are you still reading this?

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

