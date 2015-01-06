CLOSE
Foxy Brown Slams Ashanti For Hanging Out With Her Ex, Spragga Benz

foxy brown ashanti

It’s not clear whether Ashanti is dating Spragga Benz or if she just has a lot of respect for the Jamaican artist but his ex, Foxy Brown, isn’t here for any of it.

Ashanti posted a pic of her beside Spragga and she captioned the photo, “So….. Yall already know…. #IloveMeSomeSpragga Jamaica bout to be lit #SpraggaBenz #Respec #EverytingCool #EverytingCriss #Bigup #Bless #NewYearsEveInJamaica.”

Foxy posted a viral clip of Rihanna on Instagram, under which a fan commented, “King this dizzy b-tch @ashanti must’ve lost her mind!!! LOL first she was Ross d*ck now spragga your ex fiance talking with an fake accent!!! Ashanti must wan lose teeth!!! Haaaa.”

Foxy responded, ” @mskarie Thirsy a– Ashanti still d*ckridin!”

