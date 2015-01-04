Done Deal: Taye Diggs Finally Divorced

Taye Diggs has finally put an end to his marriage. Diggs and Broadway and Frozen star Idina Menzel (or as John Travolta calls her “Adele Dazeem”), quietly finalized their divorce to dissolve their marriage of 10 years, almost a year after the two announced their separation. TMZ is reporting Diggs made the move to proceed with terminating his marriage in November, when he petitioned for divorce in New York. The duo already hashed out the division of their assets and custody agreement involving their son, Walker, 5, which made their divorce speed up on Dec. 3.

The two met when they both stared in the 1995 original Broadway musical production of Rent, where Idina played the role of Beverly Johnson and Diggs, Benjamin Coffin III. In 2003, the two were later married. Since the pair split, Diggs has moved on with model Amanza Smith Brown, with the couple making their first official outing by appearing together on the red carpet for the 2014 BET Awards June. 29. A month later, Diggs talked about his marriage ending in a candid interview with Redbook magazine. Diggs stated:

I’d be lying if I said there weren’t times when I thought, “Oh, man, people are going to trip out [if we split].” Maybe they thought it was cute that we met in Rent. There weren’t a lot of couples like us in the theatre community – and I know there aren’t a lot of performers as talented as she is … and then you have the whole mixed [race] thing. It was easy for people to root for us. Right now, we’re still trying to figure out a lot of stuff because we’re on different coasts and our son is getting older.

