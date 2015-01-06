Kanye West Said His Mom Spoke Through Him On ‘Only One’

Kanye West surprised fans with the release of “Only One,” a song that features him and his daughter North West on the track’s cover art. Now, a press release about the cut has added new details about the selection.

“My mom was singing to me, and through me to my daughter,” Kanye West said of the recording, according to Pitchfork.

“I talked to God about you,” West sings on the song, presumably from his mother’s perspective. “He said he sent you an angel and look at all that he gave you / You asked for one and you got two / You know, I never left you.”

The press release also confirms that the song’s title has ties to West’s name, which means “only one.”

Paul McCartney appeared on the track, improvising on the keyboard, according to the press release.

