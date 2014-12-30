LL Cool J has confirmed that Eminem is set to be a featured guest on his upcoming album, G.O.A.T. 2. The song is a “super hard” collaboration, according to LL, who also explained what Eminem sounds like on the cut.

“Me and Em have a song,” LL told Rap-Up. “He just recently let me hear his verse and it’s crazy. He’s chainsawing shit. It’s good.”

LL acknowledged that the track will shock some listeners.

“I think people are gonna be pleasantly surprised when they hear me and him on a record together,” he added. “It’s our first time we ever did something together.”

Eminem and T.I. are slated guests on the album, which LL has called a can’t-miss project.

“Things are going in the right direction,” he said. “This is a record that I think people are gonna be excited [about]. To miss out on this G.O.A.T. 2 album would be a travesty for hip-hop. You can’t miss this shit.”

To hear more about LL’s collaboration with T.I. and other “young gunners,” check out the interview below.

Eminem To Be Featured On LL Cool J’s Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

andreswrites Posted December 30, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: