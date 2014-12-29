CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Solange On Tax Lien: “Thanks For Letting Me Know!”

On the heels of news breaking the newlywed Solange Knowles was slapped with a tax lien from the state of California, the Puma Art Director and Creative Consultant responded to the buzz.

TMZ broke the news three days after Knowles got married to longtime boyfriend Alan Ferguson, state filed a tax lien against her for more than $50,00 in unpaid taxes from 2010-2012. Knowles apparently was in the dark about the tax issues and learned about them via social media and joked on Twitter:

With a new album in the works and being Puma’s Art Director and Creative Consultant, we’re sure Solange won’t have a problem clearing up this issue with the IRS. It isn’t as if she’s hawking some of her old cd’s memorabilia of big sister Beyoncé’s. Last week, TMZ reported Solange’s dad Mathew Knowles was reportedly selling souvenirs from Queen Bey’s career along with House of Dereon clothing, Solange’s cd’s and furniture outside of his Houston office.  Word is Knowles was selling the items due to being strapped for cash due to his child support lawsuits currently filed against him. When the local news caught up with papa Knowles, he denied the bootleg sale was due to his legal woes, he denied the rumors and stated:

If I needed money, I wouldn’t sell $5 T-shirts. I’d sell a Grammy or an MTV award. So that is insulting to think we need to sell $5 T-shirts. No, I don’t think so.

Solange On Tax Lien: “Thanks For Letting Me Know!” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

