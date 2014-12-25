A Unique Family Tradition Inspires during Christmas

There’s something heartwarming and magical about the Christmas holiday. The warmth of the season is reflected in the smiles of people. And quite interestingly, folks are a bit kinder as Christmas approaches. When you add the anticipation of Christmas morning and the laughter of children, it begs the question: Is it possible to make this moment last a bit longer?

Well, Marlene Richardson of Wadesboro, North Carolina has a special family tradition that brings the joy of the Christmas holiday a bit earlier than a lot of other Americans. Affectionately known as the ‘Christmas Tree Lady,’ Mrs. Richardson’s family tradition of holiday decorating begins in October – with a unique focus that harkens back to her childhood.

From themed rooms to ethnic Santa Claus’ to represent the diversity of our world to upward of 17 Christmas trees throughout the home, Mrs. Richardson’s joy of Christmas brings inspiration to family, friends, neighbors and spectators from in and around Wadesboro who love to see her home. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Marlene Richardson about a tradition that began with her mother, Ethel Mae Mosley.

Ron Holland Posted December 25, 2014

