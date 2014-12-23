CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

Lupe Fiasco Defends Iggy Azalea, Goes on a Twitter Rampage Soon After

0 reads
Leave a comment

Lupe Fiasco

Defending someone as consistently maligned as Iggy Azalea is noble if we’re speaking from a strictly humanistic standpoint. That said, you have to be ready to defend yourself on Twitter if you choose to do so. The still-combustible Lupe Fiasco was not, and his kind gesture has turned into what looks like another social media meltdown.

Unlike T.I., an indignant Fiasco turned to vitriol in response to his mentions. From the B-word to the empty Tetsuo & Youth promo, it wasn’t pretty. Check out what he had to say below as the saga of Iggy Azalea continues.

Related: T.I. Defends Iggy Azalea After Q-Tip’s Hip-Hop Lesson

2015 Grammy Nominations Are In: Beyonce, Jhene Aiko, Iggy Azalea Earn Nods

Azealia Banks on Iggy Azalea: ‘Black Culture Is Cool, But Black Issues aren’t 

Round One: Iggy Azalea Fires Back At Eminem

Lupe Fiasco Defends Iggy Azalea, Goes on a Twitter Rampage Soon After was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Iggy Azalea , Lupe Fiasco

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close