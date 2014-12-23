Lupe Fiasco Defends Iggy Azalea, Goes on a Twitter Rampage Soon After

Defending someone as consistently maligned as Iggy Azalea is noble if we’re speaking from a strictly humanistic standpoint. That said, you have to be ready to defend yourself on Twitter if you choose to do so. The still-combustible Lupe Fiasco was not, and his kind gesture has turned into what looks like another social media meltdown.

Unlike T.I., an indignant Fiasco turned to vitriol in response to his mentions. From the B-word to the empty Tetsuo & Youth promo, it wasn’t pretty. Check out what he had to say below as the saga of Iggy Azalea continues.

Iggy has a place in HipHop…her place…. @MsGina_Kool — Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 20, 2014

Wooh these mentions on fleek…the level of reach is incredible. Pure I don’t know why I’m mad I predict a boycott Lupe campaign coming… — Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 23, 2014

My mind is bending. I don’t get it. Its unbelievable how unbelievable this is. I thought I was helping. I thought I was one of the good guys — Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 23, 2014

That last tweet was soft and sentimental…this next one gonna be a doozy tho… — Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 23, 2014

Bitch I don’t give two shits about you or your extra basic ass ideas about whatever basic ass half cooked Afro-centric head games u got. — Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 23, 2014

When I was passing out sandwiches & getting my shit took my police down at occupy u bitches was still trying 2 figure out where da weed was — Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 23, 2014

Now that the same system I tried to tell you pussy niggas was alive and well years ago got boot in that ass you niggaz is MLKJR???? FOH — Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 23, 2014

And I’m Uncle Tom cuz some I told some white bitch that her pussy popping songs had a place in HipHop??? You outta yo fucking mind — Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 23, 2014

You don’t like me being around defending yall fool asses? Trust me bitch I don’t like being around you either but that’s too fucking bad — Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 23, 2014

I’m here…kick pushing you ignant ass niggaz and fast trout mouth ass bitches all the way to the promised land kicking and screaming hoe.. — Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 23, 2014

Tetsuo & Youth 1/20/15 I respectfully request your attendance. — Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) December 23, 2014

