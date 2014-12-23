The Weeknd Contributes to the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Soundtrack With “Earned It” [MUSIC]

With “Love Me Harder” keeping him in the conversation, it makes sense that The Weeknd releases new material. And, of course, it’s for the upcoming Fifty Shades of Grey movie. Enter “Earned It,” the latest addition to The Weeknd’s lustful canon.

As you’d expect, the Toronto crooner is still sticking with his deviant character. His trademark nighttime electronics aren’t here; instead, we get more traditional, waltz-like strings with steady percussion. “You deserve it/ The way you work it/ ‘Cause girl you earned it,” The Weeknd sings. It’s different, but at the same time, it’s not.

Listen to the new track below. Fifty Shades of Grey hits theaters on Feb. 13.

