Black Music Is...
T.I. Defends Iggy Azalea After Q-Tip’s Hip-Hop Lesson

Iggy Azalea had a rough week between her escalated feud with Azealia Banks and the heated white appropriation claims. It didn’t get much better when Q-Tip — who’s pretty much a hip-hop untouchable — decided to give Azalea a truncated hip-hop lesson on Twitter.

In an effort to perhaps avoid catching any more fire, Azalea kept her mouth shut and didn’t respond to Q-Tip. However, T.I., her mentor, again came to her defense.

Tip agreed with what Q-Tip had to say, but added that not all white people are looking to exploit the hip-hop culture. He noted that Eminem was an example. T.I. also added that being apprehensive toward white interest in the culture isn’t just wrong, it’s hypocritical.

Check out his tweets below and note that he isn’t the only hip-hop personality to defend Azalea. Back in July, Questlove told Time magazine that “Fancy” was a “game-changer.” “You know, we as black people have to come to grips that hip-hop is a contagious culture,” he said. “If you love something, you gotta set it free.”

Related: T.I. Is Tired Of Black People Criticizing Iggy Azalea … Wait, What?

Azealia Banks on Iggy Azalea: 'Black Culture Is Cool, But Black Issues aren't

T.I.: Snoop Apologized To Iggy 'Out Of The Goodness Of His Heart"

