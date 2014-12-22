T.I. Defends Iggy Azalea After Q-Tip’s Hip-Hop Lesson

Iggy Azalea had a rough week between her escalated feud with Azealia Banks and the heated white appropriation claims. It didn’t get much better when Q-Tip — who’s pretty much a hip-hop untouchable — decided to give Azalea a truncated hip-hop lesson on Twitter.

In an effort to perhaps avoid catching any more fire, Azalea kept her mouth shut and didn’t respond to Q-Tip. However, T.I., her mentor, again came to her defense.

Tip agreed with what Q-Tip had to say, but added that not all white people are looking to exploit the hip-hop culture. He noted that Eminem was an example. T.I. also added that being apprehensive toward white interest in the culture isn’t just wrong, it’s hypocritical.

Check out his tweets below and note that he isn’t the only hip-hop personality to defend Azalea. Back in July, Questlove told Time magazine that “Fancy” was a “game-changer.” “You know, we as black people have to come to grips that hip-hop is a contagious culture,” he said. “If you love something, you gotta set it free.”

Yes @IGGYAZALEA @QtipTheAbstract all these facts are true. This is useful info to absorb as U find yourself in da midst of several people — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

who U may not share many things in common with besides #HipHop. Understanding the plight assists U in knowing how to accept,respect… — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

& live in harmony even without a boatload of similarities. — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

Also what I think my big Bruh kinda left out is that OUR people (blacks in America,& HIPHOP) have had much less qualified White People — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

come along & manipulate our culture for their own pers gain. This lead to an almost incoherent overly defensive, paranoid sense of… — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

“All White People Wanna Steal Our Shit” mentality. Now as difficult as this is to believe…. We think all white people who do our shit… — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

gotta kiss our ass or we don’t like em!!! “Dey shady!!!” (Lol No pun intended) But me knowing U,Eminem,and a handful of other… — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

(just so happen to be) white people who were inspired by our culture allowed ME TO SEE, that not all white people out to steal our culture.. — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

There are some that merely wish to contribute to it. And I’d be less than ME if I didn’t say that… If WE don’t allow u guys the same… — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

…rights & respect we KNOW WE DESERVE in other areas of humanity… WE’RE ALL JUST A BUNCH OF HYPOCRITES. AND THATS NOT HIP HOP!!!! — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

So in a nutshell, absorb da info…apply it where most useful,and above all KEEP SHINING,FOLLOW YOUR HEART,& STAY TRUE TO WHO U ARE!!! — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

I know u don’t deserve all da negative shit that comes your way. But like I’ve told u before, it just kinda comes wit da territory… — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

when u gain so much positive attn SO FAST! It all balances out. I know u been broke,hungry& disgusted before,so I know u know just like I do — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

It COULD BE A LOT WORSE. If dis all U gotta put up wit/sacrifice to earn our very above average lifestyles…. — T.I. (@Tip) December 22, 2014

