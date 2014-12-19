Instagram Purge: Mase Deletes Account After Instagram Deletes Over 1.5M Followers

Nicki Minaj’s Ex-BF Becoming Suicidal Over Breakup

According to TMZ, the ex-boyfriend of Nicki Minaj is taking their break-up INCREDIBLY hard … to the point he’s having suicidal thoughts.

Safaree Samuels is confiding in friends that he’s an emotional wreck over his breakup with Nicki after a 12-year relationship. He’s become a shut-in, spends days and nights smoking weed, and has talked openly about suicide.

Safaree is telling friends he won’t get in touch with Nicki because she’s now hooked up with Meek Mill. He says it’s torture for him, because he believes Meek Mill destroyed his relationship with Nicki over false claims he cheated.

Safaree’s friends say they’re scared these are more than idle threats. They’ve urged him to see a shrink. The problem … he’s seeing one whom he says has been giving him meds that make him even more emotional.

Bobby Shmurda ‘Driving Force’ in Murderous Gang Prosecutors Claim

Rapper Bobby Shmurda was a “driving force” in a gang that committed murders and other violent crimes … according to NY prosecutors.

On Thursday, prosecutors from the NYC Special Narcotics Office released their indictment; claiming more than 15 defendants committed a variety of crimes, including murder, attempted murder, assault and drug dealing. Bobby himself was charged with conspiracy to commit murder but not the murder itself and a few other weapon and drug charges.

Bobby — who at one time called himself “Two Socks Bobby” — is charged with firing a gun at a group of people outside a barber shop. Prosecutors say “socks” is code for firearms.

According to the indictment, members of the gang used other code words, including “suntan,” which means shooting someone.

The complaint says Bobby confessed to a fellow gang member, “You know I suntan him and shot, do issues, you know what’s going on.”

Prosecutors also say the ring dealt heavily in narcotics, with a pattern of violence that spread from Brooklyn to South Beach, Florida.

The D.A. says the violence was so prevalent, it turned Brooklyn into a shooting gallery.

Bobby pled not guilty to all charges Thursday in NYC. He’s being held on $2 million bail.

Meek Mill Blasts Fans Mocking Bobby Shmurda’s Serious Legal Case

Amid all of the heartless trolling that has been thrown at Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda after he was arrested at the Quad Studios in Times Square, Meek Mill has stood up for Bobby and called out the people joking on his current legal situation.

Meek took notice to all of the slanderous comments and memes that people were making in light of Shmurda and over a dozen of his GS9 associates being arrested in a major guns and narcotics sting operation, and jumped on Twitter to call them out for spewing out hatred.

“This a different era when people laugh at a kid losing his freedom!” Meek tweeted. Being that he too has been incarcerated for various crimes and recently regained his own freedom, he knows all too well how life can be behind bars and the type of stress that Shmurda and his crew are currently experiencing. Check out what Meek had to say to the fans in defense of Bobby Shmurda above.

Mase Deletes Account After Instagram Deletes Over 1.5M Followers

If you have an account on popular social networking site Instagram, then you may have noticed your number of followers take a dip today, as IG just cleaned house, getting rid of millions of fake followers. While most lost tens, maybe hundreds of followers after the purge, many big names in the industry took a huge loss, some of whom lost over a million ghost followers.

Mase perhaps is the most noted, going from 1.6 million followers down to just 272,000, losing more than 1.5 million “fans,” and soon deleting his IG account altogether. “Smack That” artist Akon also lost a significant amount of love, dropping from 4.3 mill to 1.6 million followers. Both Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez reportedly lost about a million followers each while Basketball Wives star Draya admitted to losing about 300,000.

Check out the top 100 Instagram account losers here.

Wiz Khalifa Clowns Amber Rose Twerk Video?

Wiz Khalifa’s split from Amber Rose has been sprinkled with controversy, but overall it seems like the two ended things amicably. One tweet sent out by the “Blacc Hollywood” rapper, however, had fans thinking he may have been taking a shot at his beautiful baby mama.

Yesterday morning, Amber and good friend Blac Chyna posted a video of themselves twerking together on Instagram, much to the excitement of their followers. The popular social networking site also went through a bit of a purge this morning, deleting fake accounts and causing many celebs to lose millions of followers. Wiz then posted a meme of a twerking cartoon, along with the caption, “Me on Instagram for the next few weeks trying to get my followers back up.” Wiz added, “Sad. But True. And funny.”

Khalifa’s followers began questioning if it was a reference to his soon-to-be ex-wife’s video posted just hours before. Wiz soon deleted the post, giving much of the public the impression it really was about her.

