Drake Introduces The Raptors, Provides Color Commentary & Play-by-Play In Toronto vs. Brooklyn NBA Game [VIDEO]

Ever since he’s been named as the team’s Global Ambassador, Drake‘s been very involved with the Toronto Raptors basketball team. So much so, the team holds an annual “Drake Night” in the Air Canada Center to honor the Young Money MC.

As part of the evenings festivities, Drizzy introduced the starting lineup, was featured in the warm-up video, and also sat with the commentators of ESPN networks. As a network commentator, the OVO front-man couldn’t move passed his bias and call the game fairly. He also provided some color commentary during the replays, and offered up a few moves he’d make if he were the team’s GM and Commissioner of the league.

Real Quick.

Posted December 18, 2014

