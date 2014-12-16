Oprah To Honor Civil Rights Legends In Month-Long Celebration & We’re Like Yasss!

On the heels of her role in Selma , Oprah Winfrey is honoring Civil Rights Legends with a month-long celebration in January on the OWN network. Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the historic march, Oprah is honoring civil rights legends before Black History Month.

Tamron Hall kicks off the month long celebration on January 1 with a look back at the cutting-edge episodes of The Oprah Winfrey Show that featured controversial opinions and reactions on race relations.

The January 4 special Oprah Prime: Celebrating Dr. King and The Selma Marches 50 Years Later will feature an in-depth conversation with the star of Selma, David Oyelowo and the film’s Golden-Globe nominated director Ava DuVernay. Also airing on 1/4, is Oprah’s Master Class: Civil Rights Special which will feature first-hand accounts of the civil rights movement from Maya Angelou, Cicely Tyson, Diahann Carroll and more.

Airing on January 18, Legends Who Paved The Way is a gala of events honoring the legends of the Civil Rights Movement including Harry Belafonte, Quincy Jones, Diane Nash, Marian Wright-Edelman, Julian Bond, Ambassador Andrew Young, Congressman John Lewis, Juanita Jones Abernathy, Sidney Poitier, Berry Gordy, Jr., Rev. C.T. Vivian, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., and Rev. Joseph Lowery.

On January 19, 2015, OWN will air the Bill Duke directed Light Girls documentary. The story tells the untold stories of lighter-skinned Black women. Duke also directed the documentary Dark Girls.

The month-long events include the following: (Eastern Time)

January 1, 2015

9 p.m. Oprah: Where Are They Now? Civil Rights Special

10 p.m. Race On The Oprah Winfrey Show with Tamron Hall

January 4, 2015

9 p.m. Oprah Prime: Celebrating Dr. King and The Selma Marches 50 Years Later

10 p.m. Oprah’s Master Class: Civil Rights Special

January 18, 2015

9 p.m. Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved The Way

January 19, 2015

9 p.m. Light Girls documentary

We’re happy that Oprah is taking the time to honor these living legends in a month that isn’t February. Although there is still so much work that needs to be done, we definitely must honor these Civil Rights legends while they can still smell the roses.

